Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 26 on 24 shots

Mitchell had 26 points (8-24 FG, 6-12 3PT, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds in Monday's loss to Milwaukee.

The Jazz took a lead into the fourth quarter but were unable to hold off Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co., though Mitchell topped 20 points for the second straight game. The second-year guard is still struggling to shoot efficiently, however, and he's hit better than 50 percent of his shots just once in his last 12 contests.