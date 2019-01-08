Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 26 on 24 shots
Mitchell had 26 points (8-24 FG, 6-12 3PT, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds in Monday's loss to Milwaukee.
The Jazz took a lead into the fourth quarter but were unable to hold off Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co., though Mitchell topped 20 points for the second straight game. The second-year guard is still struggling to shoot efficiently, however, and he's hit better than 50 percent of his shots just once in his last 12 contests.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 26 points in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 18 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from three continue•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: One of few bright spots in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Turns in 19 points in blowout•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Nets 20 points in narrow loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.