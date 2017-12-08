Mitchell accounted for 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt. 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes Thursday in Utah's loss to Houston.

Mitchell is just 26 games into his NBA career, and the Utah is getting more than they hoped for at such an early stage. Fantasy owners who jumped on board are enjoying the ride as well. Mitchell is averaging 26.7 points per game over his last seven games. He is shooting 52-percent from the field and 47.5-percent from deep over that span. A little more than a quarter into the 2017-18 season Utah is finding their offensive identity, and it appears that Mitchell will be the driving force behind it.