Mitchell produced 26 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 win over the Mavericks.

Mitchell is making a convincing case for Rookie of the Year honors as he's currently the only rookie averaging more than 20 points per game this season. Mitchell's excellent play and leadership skills are a prime reason why the Jazz have won 22 out of their last 25 games and are now solidly in seventh place in the East. Mitchell will have to face the Rockets and Warriors in the coming days, which will be pivotal matchups to seal a playoff spot.