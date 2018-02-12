Mitchell collected 27 points (10-24 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in a 115-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Mitchell started the month with a 40-point effort but appeared to be in a slump when he scored just 11 combined points in his next two games. Since then, he has at least 25 points in back-to-back games, as that small stretch was just a minor shooting slump. The role is going to keep Mitchell an elite fantasy option too, as he's averaging over 33 minutes played and 16 shots a game since the opening month.