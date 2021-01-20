Mitchell posted 28 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Mitchell was coming off an 18-point effort the last time but bounced and delivered an improved scoring effort -- this was the sixth time he cleared the 25-point plateau, and in fact, he has done that in five of his last six games. Mitchell is averaging 26.5 points per game while shooting 50 percent form the field during that six-game stretch.