Mitchell had 29 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Nets.

After missing the last two games, Mitchell returned with one of his better performances of the season. Mitchell shot at least 50 percent from the floor for just the third time, though he's still struggling to find a rhythm from beyond the arc.

