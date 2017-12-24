Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 29 points in 37 minutes
Mitchell registered 29 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block across 37 minutes Saturday in Utah's loss to Oklahoma City.
The month of December has been a boon for Mitchell and his fantasy owners. In 10 games he is averaging 24.1 points per game and is gaining respect from stars across the league. Mitchell has quickly become the top scoring option for a Jazz team that was in dire need of one going into the 2017-18 season. If you invested in Mitchell, you might agree that the results have been nothing less than fantastic.
