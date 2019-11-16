Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 29 points in loss
Mitchell had 29 points (9-21 FG, 1-8 3PT, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 107-106 loss at Memphis.
Mitchell has topped the 20-point mark eight times in his last nine appearances, and he is also getting more involved as a playmaker with five or more assists in five of his last six appearances. Utah will return to action Monday against Minnesota.
