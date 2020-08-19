Mitchell went for 30 points (10-14 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 Game 2 win over the Nuggets.

Mitchell followed up his sensational Game 1 performance with another incredibly efficient offensive effort. He is in the zone against a Denver defense that's severely lacking at the point of attack and in terms of rim protection. As such, Mitchell can likely be expected to continue attacking relentlessly.