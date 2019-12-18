Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 30 points against Orlando
Mitchell had 30 points (13-23 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 109-102 win over the Magic.
Donovan has scored 20-plus points in each of his last six games, and he has reached the 30-point plateau twice over his last three outings. The Jazz's go-to guy on offense, he is also shooting 51.6 percent from the field over that six-game span. He will try to extend his hot shooting run Thursday at Atlanta.
