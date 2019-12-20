Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 30 points once again

Mitchell had 30 points (12-22 FG, 1-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 win at Atlanta.

Mitchell has scored exactly 30 points in three of his last four games, and he has topped the 25-point mark in six of his last seven contests. Entrenched as the starting point guard due to Mike Conley's hamstring issues, Mitchell's overall numbers could experience a rise due to the higher usage he has when playing the point instead of his regular role as a shooting guard.