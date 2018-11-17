Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 31 points on 35 shots
Mitchell managed 31 points (13-35 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four steals, two rebounds, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 113-107 loss to the 76ers.
Mitchell wasn't shy in this one, nor was he efficient. However, he did contribute plenty of counting stats while nearly leading his team to an impressive comeback victory. Mitchell will likely continue to remain aggressive despite his recent struggles, as the Jazz simply don't have much offensive firepower outside of him.
