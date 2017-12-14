Mitchell finished with 32 points (15-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Bulls.

Mitchell just keeps on rolling, leading the team once again with 32 points. He has now scored in double-figures in nine straight games, and more than 20 points in seven of those games. If Ben Simmons were not in the league, Mitchell would be a firm favorite for Rookie of the year honors. Even with Simmons playing otherworldly, Mitchell is still going to be in the discussion based on his current value.