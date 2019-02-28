Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 32 points in Wednesday's win
Mitchell accumulated 32 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Clippers.
Mitchell finished with more turnovers (six) than assists but provided another impressive scoring performance. With Ricky Rubio (hamstring) listed as questionable heading into Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, Mitchell could have even more offensive responsibility than usual.
