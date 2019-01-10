Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 33 points in win

Mitchell compiled 33 points (12-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 106-93 win over the Magic.

Mitchell erupted offensively, pouring in a game high scoring total while stymying Evan Fournier (one point on eight field-goal attempts in 37 minutes) on the defensive end. With Ricky Rubio (hamstring) and Dante Exum (ankle) sidelined for the next couple weeks or so, Mitchell will likely be asked to carry an even larger load on both ends of the floor.