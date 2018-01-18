Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 34 points on 19 shots in Wednesday's win
Mitchell totaled 34 points (14-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three assists, three steals, and one rebound in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 win over the Kings.
Mitchell went for 30-plus points for the second time in the last three games, and this was his fifth such showing of the season. The rookie is already under a lot of pressure to contribute, as he has clearly become the team's top offensive option. The occasional inefficient performance should still be expected, but overall Mitchell seems to be busting right through the rookie wall.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Posts decent stat line despite loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 35 points in Friday's loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops game-high 27 in Sunday's loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team in scoring in defeat•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pours in 29 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pitches in with 17 points in loss•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...