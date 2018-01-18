Mitchell totaled 34 points (14-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three assists, three steals, and one rebound in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 win over the Kings.

Mitchell went for 30-plus points for the second time in the last three games, and this was his fifth such showing of the season. The rookie is already under a lot of pressure to contribute, as he has clearly become the team's top offensive option. The occasional inefficient performance should still be expected, but overall Mitchell seems to be busting right through the rookie wall.