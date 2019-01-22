Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 36 points in Monday's loss
Mitchell produced 36 points (12-28 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Mitchell was remarkable once again, and he has scored at least 30 points in four of the last seven games. He had scored 30 points or more four times through his first 37 appearances this season, and this recent stretch of solid play has helped the Jazz climb back into the playoff picture. Ricky Rubio returned to the lineup following a six-game absence with a strained hamstring, but the veteran point guard came off the bench in this one. It's unclear whether Mitchell's recent rise taking place without Rubio is merely a coincidence, is based on improved offensive spacing, or simply the result of having more time with the ball in his hands. Nevertheless, Mitchell will look to keep the momentum rolling in the right direction during Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets.
