Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 38 points in Friday's loss

Mitchell managed 38 points (12-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 114-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Mitchell was extremely efficient as a scorer on a night when most of his teammates struggled from the field. The absence of Ricky Rubio (hip) resulted in Mitchell and Joe Ingles taking on increased responsibility offensively, and the duo did pretty well from a statistical standpoint. Mitchell and company now have two days to rest and recover heading into Monday's matchup with a Thunder team that's jostling with the Jazz (and others) for playoff position. As a result, expect Mitchell to play heavy minutes in that one.