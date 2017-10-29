Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores career-high 22 in victory
Mitchell tallied 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in Saturday's 96-81 victory over the Lakers.
Mitchell was electric on Saturday, leading all scorers with 22 points off the bench. He can be wildly inconsistent, but demonstrated his upside in tonight's performance. Mitchell lacks no confidence and scoring is always going to be the focus of his game. He has shown some improvements on the defensive end, however, collecting at least one steal in each of his last four games. He is worth owning in standard leagues as the minutes are going to be there, just be prepared for a bumpy ride.
