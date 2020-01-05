Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores game-high 32 points

Mitchell had 32 points (14-21 FG, 4-7 3PT, 0-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 109-96 win at Orlando.

Mitchell was extremely efficient both scoring and passing, but that has been a trend for the star guard over the last few weeks. During his last eight outings, Mitchell has shot over 50.0 percent from the field while dishing out at least five assists in all but one of those contests, and he has settled himself as Utah's main scorer and playmaker at the same time. That should continue to boost his fantasy value, one that's already at a season-high mark due to his usage and involvement on the offensive scheme.