Mitchell registered 36 points (12-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

Mitchell ended just one assist shy of what would've been his second double-double of the season, and this was also his sixth game with 30 or more points. Mitchell has also scored 27 or more points in three of his last four contests. He offers a well-rounded threat on most nights, though his upside will finally be determined by his scoring figures. He is averaging over 23.0 points per game for the third year in a row.