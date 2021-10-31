Mitchell had 30 points (9-27 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Bulls.

Mitchell paced the Jazz yet again, scoring 30 points in the loss. The scoring continues to be solid enough, and yet it feels as though he is yet to really get going on the offensive end. This is not uncommon for Mitchell who is somewhat prone to going through shooting slumps from time to time. The fact he can still score 30 points no such poor shooting is a great sign for what's to come next.