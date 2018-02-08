Mitchell had nine points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 92-88 victory over Memphis.

Mitchell played 31 minutes but still appeared hampered by his illness. That's two sub-par games for Mitchell since returning, however, is nothing for owners to concern themselves with at this stage. Ricky Rubio has picked up the scoring slack and is playing out of his skin, perhaps affording Mitchell some time to relax on both ends of the floor. He will get the night off before facing the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.