Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores just nine points in victory
Mitchell had nine points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 92-88 victory over Memphis.
Mitchell played 31 minutes but still appeared hampered by his illness. That's two sub-par games for Mitchell since returning, however, is nothing for owners to concern themselves with at this stage. Ricky Rubio has picked up the scoring slack and is playing out of his skin, perhaps affording Mitchell some time to relax on both ends of the floor. He will get the night off before facing the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Good to go Monday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Upgraded to probable•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Questionable Monday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out with illness•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Doubtful Saturday with illness•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...