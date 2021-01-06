Mitchell had 31 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during a loss against the Nets on Tuesday.

Mitchell was Utah's lone bright spot in an embarrassing defeat. He was tasked to take shots at will since the remaining Jazz players could not get their shots down. It was at least a promising night for the inconsistent star, who now sits at 21.7 PPG with a 38.4 shot percentage.