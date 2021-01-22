Mitchell recorded 36 points (11-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in a 129-118 win Thursday versus New Orleans.

Mitchell scored 34 points in 28 minutes across the first three quarters. They were what he needed to surpass his previous season high of 32 from a Jan. 8 matchup (at Milwaukee), which commenced Utah's ongoing seven-game winning streak. Mitchell led the Jazz in scoring for all but one game and averaged 27.9 points across those wins.