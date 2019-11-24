Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores season-high 37
Mitchell accumulated 37 points (12-26 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.
Mitchell took control of Saturday's game, scoring from across the floor and hitting several key shots down the stretch. It was a season-high point total for Mitchell, who's significantly improved his efficiency from a year ago. Through 16 games, the 22-year-old's averaging 25.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals, while shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from three and 82.6 percent from the line in 35.0 minutes.
