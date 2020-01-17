Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores season-high 46 points

Mitchell exploded for 46 points (16-34 FG, 7-15 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 138-132 overtime loss at New Orleans.

Mitchell had grown as a facilitator and playmaker with the absence of Mike Conley Jr. (hamstring), but he decided to set his sights as a scorer on Thursday and finished with his best scoring output of the season by a wide margin. He should continue seeing an uptick on his assists moving forward -- he had dished out six or more in eight of his previous 11 contests prior to his one -- but even if that's not the case, Mitchell should remain an elite fantasy asset purely based on his offensive skill set and scoring ability.