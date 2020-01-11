Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores season-low four points

Mitchell had four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3PT), four assists, two steals and one rebound in 22 minutes during Friday's 109-92 win over the Hornets.

This was the first time Mitchell didn't score in double digits this season, and he was uncharacteristically woeful from the field. Anyone can have an off night, however, and this poor effort shouldn't have any sort of impact in his value as the star guard has averaged 17.6 points per game over his last five outings including Friday's struggling performance. He will aim to bounce back Sunday on the road against the Wizards.