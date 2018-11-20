Mitchell managed seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-94 loss to the Pacers.

Mitchell struggled to get a rhythm in this one and ultimately deferred to Ricky Rubio, who had the hot hand (28 points on 13 field-goal attempts). The last time Mitchell failed to reach double figures in scoring was back on Feb. 7, and he'll look to bounce back during Wednesday's matchup with the Kings.