Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores season-low seven points
Mitchell managed seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-94 loss to the Pacers.
Mitchell struggled to get a rhythm in this one and ultimately deferred to Ricky Rubio, who had the hot hand (28 points on 13 field-goal attempts). The last time Mitchell failed to reach double figures in scoring was back on Feb. 7, and he'll look to bounce back during Wednesday's matchup with the Kings.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads all scorers with 28 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 31 points on 35 shots•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles again Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 23 points Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will play Wednesday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.