Mitchell scored 17 points (6-19 FG, 1-7 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go along with four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 106-87 loss to Philadelphia.

Mitchell led a feeble Utah offense with 17 points on Monday. Shooting 31.5 percent from the floor, the rookie guard struggled with his shot in what turned out to be a high-volume shooting night. Mitchell has been entrusted with a sizable chunk of the offense, averaging 14.3 field goal attempts per game entering Monday. As a result, he is second on the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game.