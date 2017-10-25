Mitchell scored 19 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 102-84 loss to the Clippers.

The rookie finally came through with a solid performance in his third NBA start, albeit in a losing effort. Rodney Hood's return date from a calf injury is still uncertain, so Mitchell should remain the starting two-guard for the Jazz in the short term, but this game could well end up being the high-water mark for his brief tenure in the starting five given his still-developing offensive skills.