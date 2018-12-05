Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 20 points Tuesday
Mitchell tallied 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 139-105 victory over the Spurs.
Mitchell was efficient in Tuesday's big win. ending with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting. This was a nice bounce-back game for Mitchell who has been struggling with his shot of late. The nature of the scoreline certainly afforded Mitchell some freedom on the offensive end and will hopefully be just what he needs to get his game headed in the right direction.
