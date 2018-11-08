Mitchell had 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-102 victory over Dallas.

Mitchell missed just one game after suffering a mild ankle sprain on Saturday, managing to play 32 minutes in this one. He appeared untroubled by the ankle and was able to put up 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Mitchell was certainly one of the more talked about players heading into the season and was arguably over-drafted in a number of leagues, even going in the first round in some cases. While he is likely not a top 12 kind of player, he should be able to flirt with second-round value if he can stay healthy.