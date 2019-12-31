Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 23 points

Mitchell had 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 104-81 win over the Pistons.

Mitchell has scored 20 or more points in 11 of this last 12 games, and he continues to be Utah's main scoring source this season while also assuming a bigger role on the playmaking side of things due to Mike Conley's absence. Mitchell will have another great chance to produce Thursday at Chicago.