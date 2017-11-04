Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 25 in Friday's loss
Mitchell scored 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 109-100 loss to the Raptors.
Rodney Hood and Ricky Rubio were struggling to find their shots all night, opening the door for Mitchell to get plenty of usage once again. The rookie has now topped 20 points in three of his last four games, averaging 27.8 minutes, 20.8 points, 3.3 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers over that stretch, and even if Hood begins to heat up, it may be tough for coach Quin Snyder to scale back Mitchell's court time as long as he's the only real scoring threat off the Jazz bench.
