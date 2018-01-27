Mitchell totaled 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes in Friday's 97-93 victory over the Raptors.

Mitchell continues to be a force on offense, posting an average of 21 points per game and 3.8 rebounds. While he isn't an all-star, he is posting solid numbers while he continues his solid campaign in his rookie year.