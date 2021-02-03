Mitchell recorded 32 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pistons.

Mitchell was coming off a two-game absence sandwiched between two subpar performances, but he bounced back admirably here and surpassed the 30-point plateau for the second time in his last five appearances -- and for the fourth time this season. Mitchell is Utah's go-to player on offense, and while he's not expected to post 30-point performances on a nightly basis, he is more than capable of posting above-average scoring outputs on a game-to-game basis.