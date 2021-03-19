Mitchell blew up for 42 points (16-30 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes of Thursday's loss to the Wizards.

Mitchell (42) and Joe Ingles (34) combined for 76 of the 122 points the Jazz scored in Thursday's loss. For Mitchell, he had seen his scoring dip in three straight outings before going off. Even though he took 30 shots, Mitchell still managed to lead the Jazz in assists and has now registered five or more dimes in three of four contests post All-Star break.