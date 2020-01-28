Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Sharp shooting despite loss

Mitchell notched 36 points (14-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 126-117 defeat against the Rockets.

Mitchell surpassed the 30-point mark for the third time this month but he has been incredibly consistent during January, topping the 20-point mark in each of his last seven outings since missing the trip to Washington back in Jan. 12. The third-year guard is averaging 24.2 points while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three during the first month of the year.