Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines again in loss
Mitchell tallied 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 34 minutes during Monday's 109-98 loss to Minnesota.
Mitchell was the lone bright spot for Utah, collecting another 24 points. He has been excellent over the last two weeks, scoring in double-figures on a regular basis. While the scoring is nice, his defense has also shown signs of improvement, something that coach Quinn Snyder must be pleased with. He has recorded at least one steal in six consecutive games, and his season average continues to rise. He is certainly worth owning at this stage, even with his efficiency issues from the floor.
