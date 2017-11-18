Mitchell started at point guard in Friday's loss to the Nets for the first time in his career, and contributed a solid 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight dimes, and a block and steal a piece across 35 minutes.

Mitchell got the start with Ricky Rubio (Achilles) sidelined and proved fully capable running the point. His assist total marked a career high, and he looked comfortable as a distributor. The rookie has established a role with the team regardless of Rubio's health, but Mitchell's value could rise should Rubio be forced to miss an extended period of time.