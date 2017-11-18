Mitchell started at point guard in Friday's loss to the Nets for the first time in his career, and contributed a solid 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight dimes, and a block and steal a piece across 35 minutes.

Mitchell got the start with Ricky Rubio (Achilles) sidelined and proved fully capable running the point. His assist total marked a career high, and he looked comfortable as a distributor. The rookie has established a role with the team regardless of Rubio's health, but Mitchell's value could rise should Rubio be forced to miss an extended period of time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories