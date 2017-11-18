Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines at point guard in loss
Mitchell started at point guard in Friday's loss to the Nets for the first time in his career, and contributed a solid 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight dimes, and a block and steal a piece across 35 minutes.
Mitchell got the start with Ricky Rubio (Achilles) sidelined and proved fully capable running the point. His assist total marked a career high, and he looked comfortable as a distributor. The rookie has established a role with the team regardless of Rubio's health, but Mitchell's value could rise should Rubio be forced to miss an extended period of time.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: To start at point guard Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 19 points Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines again in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Contributes team-high 26 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles with shot Tuesday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...