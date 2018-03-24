Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines in back-to-back with 35 points
Mitchell supplied 35 points (14-36 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals in 44 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to the Spurs.
Mitchell didn't let his second game in two nights slow him down, as he followed up a 26-point game with a 35-point performance in this overtime loss. He put up the ball early and often which contributed to his slightly subpar shooting night, but the rookie is still putting up numbers that clearly put him in the running for Rookie of the Year. Mitchell will try to help solidify the Jazz's playoff chances against the Warriors on Sunday.
