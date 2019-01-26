Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines through multiple means

Mitchell supplied 24 points (7-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in the Jazz's 106-102 win over the Timberwolves on Friday.

Mitchell's offensive efficiency was in the dumps Friday, but a near-perfect showing from the charity stripe and elite work as a facilitator nevertheless helped lead to an impressive final line. The double-double was Mitchell's first of the campaign, but his unsightly 29.2 percent success rate from the field was his lowest since a 1-for-10 clunker back on Dec. 21. The second-year guard has enjoyed an excellent start to the new calendar year overall, as Friday's production pushed his January averages to 28.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 35.4 minutes over 13 games.