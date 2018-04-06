Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines with 19 points in solid outing
Mitchell recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, five rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Clippers.
Mitchell continues to keep the Rookie of the Year conversation interesting with yet another solid showing that would have probably been more substantial had the game been closer. They only gave Mitchell 28 minutes because they will need him in the final week to secure homecourt advantage in the playoffs. Expect Mitchell's minutes to return to normal on the team's final three games.
