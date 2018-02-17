Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shot goes cold in Rising Stars Challenge
Mitchell tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds, five steals and two blocks across 23 minutes during Team USA's 155-124 loss to Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.
The rookie couldn't quite find the net on a consistent basis, although he did manage a team-high number of assists and steals. Mitchell headed into the All-Star break in the midst of a torrid stretch, as he'd averaged 25.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steal over 38.0 minutes in his last four games while putting up a whopping 24.3 shot attempts. The 21-year-old has been a pivotal component of a Jazz offense that's increasingly surprised with its firepower as the season has unfolded. Given that he's already well established as the team's most consistent scoring weapon by a fairly wide margin -- and that former position mate Rodney Hood is no longer around to compete for playing time -- Mitchell's fantasy value should remain at near-elite levels as Utah continues to battle for playoff positioning.
