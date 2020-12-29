Mitchell compiled 20 points (8-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 110-109 win over the Thunder.

Mitchell was the hero in the final seconds with the winning shot, but he also spearheaded an impressive 11-0 run in the fourth quarter. Despite the dramatic finish, Mitchell is still struggling with his shot. He only converted two long balls in 10 attempts and went 34 percent from the floor overall.