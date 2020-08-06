Mitchell will not play Friday against the Spurs due to a lower left leg issue.

Mitchell is on the injury report with a "peroneal strain", but his absence is likely more rest-related as the Jazz play on the first night of a back-to-back set. Utah will also be without Rudy Gobert (rest) and Mike Conley (knee). Expect both Jordan Clarkson and Emmanuel Mudiay to be set for heavy minutes in the backcourt.