Mitchell will not play Friday against the Spurs due to a lower left leg issue.
Mitchell is on the injury report with a "peroneal strain", but his absence is likely more rest-related as the Jazz play on the first night of a back-to-back set. Utah will also be without Rudy Gobert (rest) and Mike Conley (knee). Expect both Jordan Clarkson and Emmanuel Mudiay to be set for heavy minutes in the backcourt.
