Mitchell underwent an MRI after Friday's 119-111 win over the Pacers that revealed no structural damage to his sprained right ankle, but he's still expected to miss several games as a result of the injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mitchell looked to have suffered a potentially serious injury after he required assistance to the locker room following his departure in the third quarter of Friday's game. Luckily for the Jazz, Mitchell's initial X-rays revealed nothing overly concerning, and a subsequent MRI had similar encouraging results. The Jazz aren't yet putting a timeline on Mitchell beyond expecting him to miss a handful of games, though his injury undoubtedly comes at an inconvenient time with many fantasy managers set to begin playoff matchups during the upcoming week. However long Mitchell is sidelined, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles should see additional playmaking opportunities out of Utah's backcourt.