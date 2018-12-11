Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Sloppy performance in loss

Mitchell scored 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 122-113 loss to the Thunder.

Five fouls limited his court time, but Mitchell's six turnovers also did the Jazz no favors and helped put the club in a hole they couldn't dig their way out of in a frenzied fourth quarter. The second-year guard isn't exactly enduring a sophomore slump, but Mitchell also hasn't improved his numbers from his breakout rookie campaign, making him a disappointment so far for fantasy GMs who expected him to take a big step forward.