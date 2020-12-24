Mitchell tallied 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) along with three rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's win over Portland.

Mitchell was far from dominant in the victory, but his 20 points tied Rudy Gobert for the team lead, and he trailed only Joe Ingles with his five dimes. Most importantly from a team standpoint, the Jazz used a balanced attack to defeat a quality opponent as seven different players scored in double figures. Fantasy managers with stock in Mitchell will look for more dynamic performances from the superstar going forward, but Wednesday's effort emphasizes that he has a reasonably high floor even on an off-night.